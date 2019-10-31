Yoruba World Congress gets executive council, constitution

ADVERTISEMENT

Professor Banji Akintoye-led Yoruba World Congress (YWC), an umbrella body of all Yoruba socio-cultural, self-determination and advocacy groups in Nigeria and Diaspora, has constituted an ‘Executive Council’ to steer the affairs of the group.

In a statement on Thursday signed by the YWC’s Director of Media and Communications, Maxwell Adeyemi Adeleye, in Lagos, he said the move was to actualise the Yoruba leader’s plans for a greater Yoruba people united by culture and tradition.

He said Professor Akintoye, who was a member of the Senate in the 2nd Republic, also promised to name a 16-man ‘Leaders Council’ soon to help actualise his dreams for the Yoruba race.

Speaking at a “Policy and Strategy Session for Yoruba future” in Lagos, he said the group also formally ratified and adopted a 52-page constitution drafted to guild the day-to-day governing of the YWC.

“Amidst a round of applause from all participants present at the session, Akintoye named the Executive Director of Centre for International Advanced Processional Studies (CIAPS), Professor Anthony Kila, as his Secretary-General while a former Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Daily Times Conglomerate, Chief Tola Adeniyi, was named Communications Secretary.

“Also announced by Akintoye is an Afenifere Chieftain, Dr. Amos Arogundade Akingba, as Financial Secretary while the Chairman of Space FM and Afro Space TV, Otunba Deji Osibogun, was named as the Organizing Secretary.

“A former leader of Oodua People’s Congress, Evangelist Kunle Adesokan, was named Head of Security and Intelligence while a NADECO veteran, Otunba Shade Olukoya, was appointed as the Welfare Secretary and Women Leader.

“A former Director General of National Troop of Nigeria, Dr. Akin Adejuwon, was appointed as the Coordinator of Youth Empowerment Initiatives while a Civil Society Activist, Comrade Victor Olu Taiwo, was appointed as the Director of Contacts and Mobilization.

“A Political Scientist and Chief Executive Officer of The Elite Creative Solutions, Mr. Maxwell Adeyemi Adeleye, was appointed as the Director of Media and Communications.

“Otunba Dolapo Balogun, a finance expert, was named the Director of Finance while Princess Ronke Akinlolu, an activist and grassroots mobilizer, was named Director of Welfare and Women Affairs.

“While promising to expand the management council as occasion and events demands, Prof. Akintoye also announced the appointment of a five-man Strategy, Policy and Planning committee to work with him and other officers of YWC to ensure that set objectives of the organization are effectively achieved,” the statement read.

According to Adeleye, the committee members are: Professor Femi Olufunmilade; Architect Tilewa Osifeso; Spokesperson of Yoruba Liberation Command (YUILCOM), Architect George Akinola; CEO of Aflon Digital Institute, Abuja, Dr. Akin Fapounda and a financial consultant, Mr. Babatunde Jones.

