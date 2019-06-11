Yoruba Obas must quit secret societies – Oluwo

ADVERTISEMENT

The Oluwo of Iwoland, Oba Abdulrosheed Adewale Akanbi, has appealed to traditional rulers in Yorubaland to denounce their membership of secret societies.

In a statement made available to Daily Trust by his press secretary, Alli Ibraheem, the Oluwo tasked traditional rulers to rescue Obaship and liberate the institution from slavery imbued by secret society’s dominance.

ADVERTISEMENT

Oba Akanbi called on the Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi; the Awujale of Ijebuland, Oba Sikiru Kayode Adetona and Oba Rilwan Akiolu of Lagos to defend their long reign status in the council of traditional rulers by leading monarchs out of slavery of secret societies.

Oluwo said no status is as powerful, influential and commands glory and respect than an Oba, appointed by the divine will of God.

ADVERTISEMENT

He lamented the growing opprobrium of secret societies members to traditional institution. Oluwo related the incessant killings of innocent Nigerians most especially students, for rituals as a result of secret cult activities.

Oluwo tasked Alaafin of Oyo to take the bull by the horn and lead the revolution to lead Obas subjecting themselves to the authority of secret societies out of such inferior assemblage.

Oluwo assured of his support at emancipation of enslaved monarchs. He frowned at situation in which Obas are associating and bow to inferior secret bodies for false spiritual and monetary gains.

He said no association is as perennial, influential, reckoning, connected, working, revered and divine like kingship. He stated that the past glories were lost to the fraternization of monarchs with secret societies which has decimated their influence beyond proposition.

Explaining the condition for the formation and membership of Central Council of Yoruba Obas, Oluwo said such assemblage should be meant only for kings that are ready to renounce membership of their respective secret societies for independency and revered voice of reckon.

The statement reads: “Which assemblage could be as strong and virile like one comprising Alaafin, Ooni, Awujale, Owa, Alake, Akarigbo, Olugbo, Oluwo, Akiolu, Olofa, Deji of Akure, Olubadan, Oba Tejuosho, Oniru, Elegushi, Orangun e.t.c.?

“What influence, recommendation, authority, power, money, contract and luxuries are you still searching outside such an assembly? God has divinely made us to install other leaders but because we run blindly, secret societies have hijacked our roles, subjected some Obas to their interests and most worrisome, are now crowning Obas for themselves – Obas with neither domain nor territory.

“Secret societies have stolen kings’ rights. The only way is a revolution to be led by a valiant and a leading Yoruba monarch. I see Alaafin and Awujale having that courage. Baba Alaafin can lead this campaign with Awujale as monarchs with a lot of history.

“I want to task Alaafin to lead the revolution at liberating monarchs from growing decimation of their influence occasioned by membership of secret societies. If Baba Alaafin refuses, I will start the revolution. I’ve Obas willing to follow. If Alaafin, Awujale and Akiolu are ready, I pledge my unalloyed support at all cost. The institution is one and must be defended at this precious time.

“The best to achieve this is through launching of Central Council of Yoruba Obas (Ijo Oba). The body (Ijo Oba) will be supreme council for discussion of Yoruba affairs and apex decision organ in the land. It will comprise only Obas and must mandated those willing to join to renounce membership of any secret societies. I’ve the trust in the capacity of Alaafin, Awujale and Akiolu to live up to expectation and lead the revolutionary liberation from the subjects turning themselves lords.

“We will leave this in the hands of these two monarchs coupled with us, new generation monarchs’ wisdom because ‘Omode gbon, agba gbon ni afi da ile Yoruba.’ Awujale and Alaafin have lots of history we can use as reference points.

“You can be member of any secret cult before enthronement as a king but must renounce membership the day you are proclaimed. Secret cults influence your influence, even to the distaste of your subjects and domain. They control you with false claims and alarm.

“Most of these secret groups have leaders who are ordinary subjects of king but subject kings under them to their dictates and directives even in conduct of his community affairs. Many of our subjects have infiltrated cult group to pulverize the image of kings.

“Obas were the ones given ministerial appointments in the past which Oluwo of Iwoland was one of the Ministers without portfolio and third on the list in the old western region.”

Related

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time. Click here to begin

Download Daily Trust News App