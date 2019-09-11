Yoruba, Fulani resolve to collaborate to tackle insecurity in Osun

ADVERTISEMENT

A group, Yoruba Koya Initiative (YKI) has expressed its readiness to collaborate with security operatives and all stakeholders particularly the Fulani herdsmen to tackle insecurity in Osun State.

The President of YKI, Mr Sunday Akinyemi, disclosed this in Osogbo, Osun State during the inauguration of Senator Ajayi Boroffice and Chief Olalekan Folorunsho as Patron and Alatunse of the group.

The Seriki Fulani in Osun State, Alhaji Adamu-Mina Yahaya, while speaking on behalf of the Fulani herdsmen in the state, also emphasised the need for more collective efforts to deal with insecurity in every nook and cranny of the country.

He commended YKI for its pragmatic approach to deal with insecurity and curb criminality. The Seriki Fulani pledged to support and collaborate with YKI to tackle criminals in the state.

As part of strategies to deal with insecurity, YKI presented working tools to some youths to empower them to make money through legitimate means and stay away from crime.

The working tools included sewing machines for tailors and hairdryers for hairdressers. YKI president urged the Federal Government to create more jobs to reduce unemployment.

