Yobe wants Air Force Base established in Damaturu

Gov. Mai Mala Buni of Yobe State on Thursday called for the establishment of  Air Force Base in Damaturu, the state capital, to strengthen the fight against activities of insurgents in the zone.

Buni, who made the appeal during a courtesy visit on him by the Chief of Air Staff,Air Marshal Sadiq Abubakar,said that the presence of Air Force in the state would aid in addressing the challenges of insecurity.

He said that the cargo Airport under construction would  provide a take-off and landing base for the Air force.

The governor also called for the adoption of a new strategy in intelligence gathering, just as he stressed the need to  strengthen collaboration with civilians.

Buni commended President Muhammadu Buhari, the Service Chiefs and personnel of security organisations for their commitment to the fight against insurgency. (NAN)

 

