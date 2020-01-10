Yobe vaccinates 5 million livestock

ADVERTISEMENT

More than five million livestock in Yobe State are to receive free vaccination between November last year to the end of January.

Under the programme the government is targeting 1.5 million heads of cattle, 2.5 million sheep and goats and 3,000 dogs.

Speaking at the flag off ceremony Governor Mai Mala Buni said the provision of free drugs and vaccines to animals has become a tradition in the state due to its large number of livestock.

The governor said animal diseases and malnutrition have equally continued to impede livestock development not only in Yobe but the country in general.

He said choosing this period of the year to vaccinate livestock against diseases has been deliberate as pastoralists move around the entire West African region in search of pasture and water.

“This is the time which spread of Trans Boundary Animal Disease (TADS) to other places is becoming rampant. It is also intended to meet the demand of International Epizootics Organization.(IEO) as a step towards promoting international participation in livestock marketing and trade,” he added.

Adamu Lamido a cattle owner said he always utilized this opportunity as it comes only once in a year.

He said that they always lose hundreds of livestock to animal diseases before the emergence of the state’s annual vaccination.

Lamido said he mobilized over 20 herders from around his village not to travel until they get their cattle vaccinated.

Another beneficiary, Aliyu Mode said as a Fulani man the health of livestock was as significance as that of human being.

He said Yobe was one of the few states that supported pastoralists with free vaccines.

Mode commended the government and urged all pastoralists to take their livestock to the nearest vaccination center.

The Programme Manager, Dr Mustapha Abba Geidam, said the purpose of the vaccination was to safeguard the health of the livestock, boost their immunity and prevent them against diseases.

He said harmattan was the safe period for the drugs as it will stay fresh because of the low temperature.

He said the vaccination would take place in various centers across the 17 local government areas of the state.

Similarly, the President of the Senate, Dr Ahmed Lawan, had launched a programme to vaccinate one million animals in the six local government areas that make up his constituency.

“This year, we will be vaccinating one million livestock in this senatorial district,” Lawan told the gathering at the flagging off of the exercise.

Lawan said about 500,000 livestock were vaccinated across the senatorial district during a similar exercise last year.

“I believe that this is one thing we owe our herdsmen. They are Nigerians like all of us. They voted for us, they live with us and they also contribute very well to the economy of this country.’’

Mallam Isa a beneficiary in Karasuwa local government told Kanem Trust that the veterinary doctors met him while rearing his cattle in the desert and vaccinated over 30 of them.

Isa advised the veterinary doctors to enlighten the villagers before the exercise commences.

