Yobe: Tribunal dismisses Aminu’s petition over exclusion

The Yobe State Election Petitions Tribunal has dismissed the petition by Suleiman Aminu challenging the election of Zakariyau Galadima in the Bade/Jagusko Federal Constituency of Yobe State.

The three-member panel presided by Justice T. Oji in a judgement on Wednesday held that Aminu could not prove allegations of exclusion and non-compliance with the Electoral Act, 2010.

Aminu of the Green Party of Nigeria (GPN) had filed the petition against the victory of Galadima of the All Progressives Party (APC) in the February 23 National Assembly election.

Aminu had prayed the tribunal to order for a fresh election on the grounds that his party logo was omitted from the ballot paper used for that election.

The GPN had dissociated itself from the petition filed by Aminu, contending that his candidature is in dispute on the premise that he was not the original candidate meant for that election as he was not the validly nominated candidate.

Reading the lead judgement, Justice Emmanuel Osagie said the petitioners failed to successfully prove the petition.

“The petitioner has failed to proved to the tribunal that he was validly nominated by his party, issue one is hereby resolved against the first petitioner.”

“The prayer he sought from the tribunal cannot be granted, the petition is hereby dismissed,’’ he said.

