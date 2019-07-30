Yobe State University introduces 9 new programmes

ADVERTISEMENT

The National University Commission, NUC, has approved the commencement of nine new academic programmes at Yobe State University, Damaturu, for the 2019/2020 Academic Session.

The Vice-Chancellor of the University, Prof Yakubu Muktar, revealed this in a statement made available to Daily Trust.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the VC, the new programmes are: B.PT Physiotherapy, B.Sc. Human Anatomy, B.Sc. Biochemistry, B.Sc. Human Physiology, B.Sc. Geology, B.Sc. Microbiology, B.A. Linguistics (Arabic), B.A. Linguistics (English) and B.A. Linguistics (Hausa).

ADVERTISEMENT

The Vice-Chancellor appreciated the Executive Governor of Yobe State, Hon Mai Mala Buni for his unwavering supports and commitments to the development of the institution and the actualization of the take off of the new programmes.

He also noted that details and criteria for admissions into the new programmes will be communicated soon.

“On behalf of the entire University Community, I wish to seize this opportunity to extend our immeasurable appreciation to His Excellency, Hon. Mai Mala Buni, the Executive Governor of Yobe State, for the actualization of the take-off of these new programmes in particular and his numerous support to the University in general”, the statement read.

Related

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time. Click here to begin

Download Daily Trust News App