Yobe SEMA assesses Gashu’a Potash Market inferno

…extends ‘Buni Livelihood Support Project’ to Nguru, Machina
The Yobe State E m e r g e n c y Management Agency (SEMA) has assessed the damage to the Gashu’a Potash Market in Bade Local Government Area by a fire outbreak.
The inferno, described as mysterious by some, was said to have started at 3.00am and lasted for hours before it was put out by fire fighters and concerned people in the community.
SEMA Executive Secretary Dr Mohammed Goje said a total of 25 stalls at the potash market, containing an average of N2.5 million worth of potash each, were destroyed by the fire. He said that over 50 individuals were directly affected and 103 indirect businesses in the market grounded.
Goje said his agency had briefed the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) on the incident as directed by
Governor Buni.
He said on its part, the
agency had mobilized to the
site with relief materials to
ameliorate the suffering of
the victims.
“Governor Buni has
directed for the provision of
immediate support to the
victims and for SEMA to link
up with all relevant federal
agencies for more support as
well as to find lasting solution
to the menace, considering
that this is the third in a series
of such incidents within the
year.” Goje said.
Also, SEMA’s ‘Buni
Livelihood Support Project’,
which was launched by the
agency earlier this year, has
expanded its outreach to
Nguru and Machina Local
Government Areas with a
total of 1,400m vulnerable
households benefiting.
Represented by the Field
Team Leader of the agency,
Mallam Aliyu Baba Toro,
Goje said the food items were
presented to the vulnerable
households to assist the
beneficiaries recover from
their ordeal following the
recent floods which affected
many people in both local
government areas.
