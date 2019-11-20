Yobe SEMA assesses Gashu’a Potash Market inferno

ADVERTISEMENT

…extends ‘Buni Livelihood Support Project’ to Nguru, Machina

The Yobe State E m e r g e n c y Management Agency (SEMA) has assessed the damage to the Gashu’a Potash Market in Bade Local Government Area by a fire outbreak.

The inferno, described as mysterious by some, was said to have started at 3.00am and lasted for hours before it was put out by fire fighters and concerned people in the community.

SEMA Executive Secretary Dr Mohammed Goje said a total of 25 stalls at the potash market, containing an average of N2.5 million worth of potash each, were destroyed by the fire. He said that over 50 individuals were directly affected and 103 indirect businesses in the market grounded.

Goje said his agency had briefed the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) on the incident as directed by

Governor Buni.

He said on its part, the

agency had mobilized to the

site with relief materials to

ameliorate the suffering of

the victims.

“Governor Buni has

directed for the provision of

immediate support to the

victims and for SEMA to link

up with all relevant federal

agencies for more support as

well as to find lasting solution

to the menace, considering

that this is the third in a series

of such incidents within the

year.” Goje said.

Also, SEMA’s ‘Buni

Livelihood Support Project’,

which was launched by the

agency earlier this year, has

expanded its outreach to

Nguru and Machina Local

Government Areas with a

total of 1,400m vulnerable

households benefiting.

Represented by the Field

Team Leader of the agency,

Mallam Aliyu Baba Toro,

Goje said the food items were

presented to the vulnerable

households to assist the

beneficiaries recover from

their ordeal following the

recent floods which affected

many people in both local

government areas.

