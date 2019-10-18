Yobe SDGs set to combat Climate Change through tree planting

ADVERTISEMENT

Trees are one of the most important organisms that exist on Earth.

Food for all living organisms originates from trees and other members in the plant kingdom. Every single organism depends directly or indirectly on trees for their survival. Trees not only provide food for other organisms, but also shelter and protection to many different types of organisms including humans. In addition, trees also provide wood, shade, oxygen and clean air. During heavy rains, trees reduce the risk of flooding. There are two major ways in which trees provide protection against flooding.

Trees allow water to be drained into the ground

Yobe as one of the State that’s geographically positioned in dry zone was re-known for serious climatic conditions and this largely affects survival of humans and planet.

According to report of Yobe State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) indicates that over 3000 houses were destroyed by flooding this year and hence the called for action towards doing what is better for the environment.

One can’t predict the number of people who make cutting down of trees a source of their foods and living, which is made worse by absence of alternative to fire wood for cooking.

The Coordinator for Sustainable Development Goals Yobe State, Musa Sule Damagum in collaboration with other youth organizations and women group on Sunday flagged off the state-wide tree planting exercise in Kukareta village of Damaturu to respond to the global challenge.

The occasion with theme: ehancing climate change resilience through tree planting, was marked with the planting of 200 trees.

The coordinator said climate action is one of the key areas receiving attention around the globe.

Musa emphasized that many people have taken felling down trees as lucrative business thereby making it source of livelihood which is dangerous to the planets. He called for strong legislation is need in place to curtail the ugly trend and advised government at levels to explore alternatives to massive use of firewood.

“Every year desertification consumes about 10 kilometres on our planets and therefore we must encourage doing something to save our environments”

Earlier in his remark Abubakar Zaid a lecturer with Yobe State University and a tree planting experts maintained that tree planting is so far the only viable solution to climate change mitigation .

