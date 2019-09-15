  1. Home
  Yobe reclaims 3.8 hectares of land from Army
Yobe reclaims 3.8 hectares of land from Army

By Maryam Ahmadu-Suka, Kaduna

The Yobe State Government has taken possession of one of its recovered assets amounting to 3.8 hectares of land from the Nigerian Army in Kaduna.

Handing over the piece of land to Secretary to the Yobe State Government, Baba Mallam Wali, the General Officer Commanding, 1 Division Nigerian Army, Major-General Faruk Yahaya, disclosed that the contentious issue on the land was resolved due to the intervention of the Chief of Army Staff.

He explained that the handing over was done in the interest of peace and mutual relationship saying  it will enable the Yobe State government to move ahead with any developmental project of its choice.

Signing the handing over document on behalf of the state government, Wali said the issue was resolved in the spirit of cordial relationship between the state and the Nigerian Army.

