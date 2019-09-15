Yobe reclaims 3.8 hectares of land from Army

ADVERTISEMENT

The Yobe State Government has taken possession of one of its recovered assets amounting to 3.8 hectares of land from the Nigerian Army in Kaduna.

Handing over the piece of land to Secretary to the Yobe State Government, Baba Mallam Wali, the General Officer Commanding, 1 Division Nigerian Army, Major-General Faruk Yahaya, disclosed that the contentious issue on the land was resolved due to the intervention of the Chief of Army Staff.

ADVERTISEMENT

He explained that the handing over was done in the interest of peace and mutual relationship saying it will enable the Yobe State government to move ahead with any developmental project of its choice.

ADVERTISEMENT NOMINATE AFRICAN OF THE YEAR 2019

Signing the handing over document on behalf of the state government, Wali said the issue was resolved in the spirit of cordial relationship between the state and the Nigerian Army.

Related

OVER 5,000 NIGERIAN MEN HAVE OVERCOME POOR BEDROOM PERFORMANCE SYNDROME DUE TO THIS BRILLIANT DISCOVERY

Download Daily Trust News App