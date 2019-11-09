Yobe, Qatar investors mull cement, meat coys

ADVERTISEMENT

The Yobe State Government and some Qatari investors from the office of Sheikh Saoud Bin Nasser Bin Khalid al-Thani are exploring an investing partnership to set up a cement company and meat processing factory in Yobe State.

This was part of the discussion between Governor Mai Mala Buni and a representative of Sheikh Saoud Bin Nasser al-Thani, Sheikh Bader Al-Hajeri in Abuja yesterday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Buni briefed al-Hajeri about the investment opportunities in Yobe State, including the gypsum and limestone deposits and other resources that could support setting up a cement company as well as the mass availability of small ruminant animals that could support a meat processing factory.

“With a new cargo airport about to be completed, we can harness the vast livestock resources in Yobe State to export processed meat directly to Qatar and the rest of the Middle East”, the governor said.

The governor also harped on the need to set up a cement factory in his state, saying there is increasing demand for cement in the North East which is not met by the only cement factory in the region, Ashaka Cement.

Governor Buni added that the partnership would be a win-win for both sides and would enable his administration to provide more jobs for the people of the state.

Sheikh al-Hajeri, who extended an invitation for the governor to visit Qatar so that they could sign an agreement on the proposed partnership, said his investment group is willing and ready to work with Yobe State in the two key areas. “We are looking to host you in Qatar. We are also going to visit your state so that we can reach a point of agreement about our partnership”, he said.

Related

Dear Readers,

Kindly take one minute (1) of your time to fill out this short question.

This questionnaire is designed to sample readers' opinions regarding what the feel about Daily Trust newspaper advertisement; it is not intended to used for any purpose other than to improve the quality of our newspapers. Any information provided will therefore be treated as confidential.

Download Daily Trust News App