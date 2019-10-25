Yobe, Qatar Foundation signs MoU on health, education, others

ADVERTISEMENT

The Yobe State Government yesterday in Abuja signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Qatar Charitable Foundation on social amenities across the 17 local government areas in the state.

The projects include building of hospitals, schools, boreholes (motorised and hand pumps) and mosques.

The Chief of Staff to Governor Mai Mala Buni, Abdullah Yusuf; the Senior Special Assistant on Legal Matters, Barr. Ahmed Mustapha Goniri and the Executive Country Director, Qatar Charitable Foundation jointly signed the MoU at the Governor’s Lodge in Abuja.

Governor Buni said his administration was committed to partnering with the foundation.

He expressed optimism that the project would help the state tremendously.

He said: “Let me use this opportunity to thank the foundation for extending this gesture to Yobe State. Ee are happy because Yobe is one of the states that are recovering from the devastation of Boko Haram.”

The governor said the security situation in the state had improved tremendously as peace had been returning gradually.

Buni stated that the state government had secured all the land necessary for the progress of the projects.

Country Director, Qatar Charitable Foundation, Hamdi El-Sayed, said: “We will start 17 mosques in all the 17 local governments in Yobe State, 17 motorized boreholes and 20 hand pumps,” he said.

Hamdi, who said the foundation had covered over 17 states in Nigeria, added that 42 boreholes were completed in Cross River State recently.

