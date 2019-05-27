Yobe plans low key swearing-in for incoming governor, Mai Mala

ADVERTISEMENT

The Publicity Sub-committee on information for the inauguration of the incoming governor of Yobe state, Hon. Mai Mala Buni, has said the inauguration and swearing-in will be a low-key ceremony.

The chairman of the Sub-committee, who is also the honourable commissioner of Information, Alhaji Mala Musti, disclosed this at a press briefing in Damaturu, on Monday.

He said the inauguration, which would take place at the Government House will be strictly on invitation, as necessary security arrangements have been put in place to ensure security of lives and properties

“It will be low-keyed because of the pronouncement by President Muhammad Buhari that henceforth Democracy Day will be celebrated on 12th of June every year”, he said.

He said that the main Democracy Day would be celebrated at the August 27 Stadium in Damaturu, adding that preparations are on top gear to provide conducive seating arrangements for the hosting of the dignitaries especially those coming from outside the state.

