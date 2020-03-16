…Yobe patient tests negative

ADVERTISEMENT

Serious apprehension that prevailed in Damaturu of Yobe State over a patient with suspected case of coronavirus, who was presented to Yobe Teaching Hospital Damaturu, was subsequently doused after he was confirmed negative following isolation and medical test.

“Both the preliminary and subsequent test results of the patient were negative as received on the 13th March 2020; hence the patient was discharged,” Yobe Commissioner for Health, Dr Muhammad Lawan Gana said.

The test was confirmed negative after investigation conducted by National reference laboratory Abuja; one of the NCDC accredited laboratories.

Gana called for Yobe citizens to remain calm and observe preventive measures against the diseases and ensure environmental hygiene.

He reiterated that Yobe has already set up isolation centers and deployed various response mechanisms in case of any eventuality.

Briefing journalists today on the development, the commissioner noted that on the 10th of March, a 57-year-old male patient was presented to the Yobe state University Teaching Hospital with a generalized body weakness.

He disclosed that the patient is a Nigerian resident of America who travelled all the way from California, United States of America 17 days ago.

On what prompted the suspicion the commissioner said “The patient developed difficulty in breathing and chest pain for 12 hours after discharge and he came back to the hospital the following day.

He was admitted and managed as a case of Acute Coronary Syndrome, Respiratory Tract Infection to rule out COVID 19 infection.”

