JUST IN: Police nab soldier selling ammunition to kidnappers, 61 others
Yobe monarch turban varsity VC ‘Ambassador of education’

By Hamisu Kabir Matazu, Damaturu Published Date

The Vice Chancellor, Federal University Gashua (FUGA), Prof. Andrew Haruna has been turbaned as ‘Ambassador of education’, (Shettiman Ilimi) of Tikau Emirate, in Yobe state.

Emir of Tikau, HRH Muhammadu Ibn Abubakar Shuwa, said during conferment of the traditional title and the turbaning on Saturday that: “It is in recognition of his contribution to humanity, especially education upliftment in the state”.

Wazirin Tikau, Col. Mohammed Abdu Rtd, who performed the ceremony on behalf of the Emir, commended the Vice Chancellor for turning around the institution and transforming education in the area.

The Vice Chancellor thanked the emir for finding him worthy to be recognized for his contribution in education in the state.

“I am so excited and happy. I thanked God that I have seen this day. Though I don’t deserve anything like this, but the fact that the society and the people whom we serve are watching us and what we do, His Royal Highness find it necessary to give me this title”.

