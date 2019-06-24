Yobe: Mirwa, Bello, emerge as speaker, deputy speaker unopposed

ADVERTISEMENT

The 24 members of Yobe State House of Assembly have elected Hon Ahmed Lawan Mirwa and Hon Auwalu Isa Bello as Speaker and deputy speaker of the seventh assembly in the state.

Mirwa and Bello represents Nguru II and Mamudo constituencies, and have won their tickets under the platform of All Progressive Congress(APC).

ADVERTISEMENT

The Clerk of the House, Ishaiku Mohammed, conducted a roll call and ensured the presence of all the 24 members in the house chamber before the election commenced.

“Having conducted the roll call and the number had formed a quorum, the election should commence”, the clerk said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Hon Buba kalallawa, representing Damaturu constituency moved the motion for the nomination of Hon Ahmed Lawan Mirwa, and was seconded by member representing Fika, Hon Ishaku Audu.

Having announced for three times for further nomination without response from the members, the clerk of the house declared Mirwa as duely elected Speaker of the house.

Similarly, the motion for the nomination of Auwal Isa Bello, was moved by Hon Bulama Bukar, representing Gujba constituency, and was seconded by Ahmed Musa Dumbulwa of Yunusari constituency.

Both the speaker and his deputy accepted the nomination and promised to work in the interest of the party and the good people of Yobe state.

They were also sworn in and the house was fully inaugurated.

Related

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time. Click here to begin

Download Daily Trust News App