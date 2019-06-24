Breaking News
Pres. tribunal declines Atiku, PDP’s request to inspect serversBREAKING: Burna Boy wins ‘Best International Act’
  1. Home
  2. Politics
  3. Yobe: Mirwa, Bello, emerge as speaker, deputy speaker unopposed
ADVERTISEMENT

Yobe: Mirwa, Bello, emerge as speaker, deputy speaker unopposed

By Hamisu Kabir Matazu, Damaturu Published Date

The 24 members of Yobe State House of Assembly have elected Hon Ahmed Lawan Mirwa and Hon Auwalu Isa Bello as Speaker and deputy speaker of the seventh assembly in the state.

Mirwa and Bello represents Nguru II and Mamudo constituencies, and have won their tickets under the platform of All Progressive Congress(APC).

ADVERTISEMENT

The Clerk of the House, Ishaiku Mohammed, conducted a roll call and ensured the presence of all the 24 members in the house chamber before the election commenced.

“Having conducted the roll call and the number had formed a quorum, the election should commence”, the clerk said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Hon Buba kalallawa, representing Damaturu constituency moved the motion for the nomination of Hon Ahmed Lawan Mirwa, and was seconded by member representing Fika, Hon Ishaku Audu.

Having announced for three times for further nomination without response from the members, the clerk of the house declared Mirwa as duely elected Speaker of the house.

Similarly, the motion for the nomination of Auwal Isa Bello, was moved by Hon Bulama Bukar, representing Gujba constituency, and was seconded by Ahmed Musa Dumbulwa of Yunusari constituency.

Both the speaker and his deputy accepted the nomination and promised to work in the interest of the party and the good people of Yobe state.

They were also sworn in and the house was fully inaugurated.

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time. Click here to begin

Download Daily Trust News App

Get it on Google Play
Share this article

BREAKTHROUGH NATURAL CURE FOR PROSTATE ISSUES IN JUST 15 DAYS!!!

You Can Prevent PROSTATE CANCER!!!

Your PROSTATE ENLARGEMENT Is REVERSIBLE!!!

Don't Let It Threaten You!

To SHRINK And NORMALIZE Your PROSTATE Within 15 Days Without Surgery Or Chemical Drugs, Click Here!!!

Join us on


Share your story with us: 08189301900 (Whatsapp and SMS only) Email: dtonline@dailytrust.com

Complain about a story or Report an error and/or correction: +2348189301900

DISCLAIMER: Comments on this thread are that of the maker and they do not necessarily reflect the organizations stand or views on issues.