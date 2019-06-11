Yobe High Court sentences man to death by hanging for killing girlfriend

ADVERTISEMENT

A Yobe High Court on Tuesday sentenced an applicant, Muhammed Adamu, to death by hanging for killing his girlfriend, Hauwa Muhammad, 24.

Delivering judgment, Justice A. Jauro, held that he found him guilty of murder under Section 221 of the Penal Code.

Jauro held that the prosecution has proved its case beyond reasonable doubt that Hauwa was intentionally killed by the convict,

The judge ruled, ”by virtues of section 273 Criminal Procedural Code, when a person is sentenced to death, he be hanged by the neck to death.

“I therefore sentence you that Muhammed Adamu to die by hanging. May God have mercy on you”, said Jauro.

Speaking to newsmen after the judgment, defence counsel, Mr M. Dauda, said that he would carefully study the verdict and possibly file an appeal.

Also speaking to newsmen, the convict said:” I have been praying to God for the best judgment.

”I believe that it is the will of God for me and I believe this verdict is God’s choice. I whole heatedly accept it”.

NAN reports that on June 5, 2018, the Police in Yobe alleged that Adamu killed his girlfriend, Hauwa, on May 29, 2018, during an altercation. (NAN)

