Yobe govt signs N2.6bn Nguru modern market contract

The Yobe State government and ADAF BML firm have signed a contract worth over N2.6 billion for the construction of Nguru Modern Market in the state.

The state Commissioner, Commerce, Tourism and Industry, Alhaji Barma Shetima, made the disclosure in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Damaturu on Thursday.

He said the contract was signed on Wednesday, August 5, and the contractor was expected to complete the project within 12 months.

Shetima charged the contractor to adhere strictly to the contract specification and quality, as provided in the contract agreement.

The commissioner commended Governor Mai Mala-Buni for his role in boosting trade, commerce and other sectors of the economy in the state.

NAN reports that the market is one of the seven modern markets to be constructed across the state as part of Mala-Buni’s commercialisation agenda.

Others would be sited in Damaturu, Buni Yadi, Gashua, Potiskum, Geidam and Ngalda towns.

The inner structures of the projects include shops, abattoir, administrative building, fencing, exit gates, gatehouses, conveniences, vehicles’ parking lots, security outposts and roads. (NAN)

