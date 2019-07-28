Yobe govt hands over 206 rustled cattle to owners

ADVERTISEMENT

The Yobe State government has handed over 206 cattle recovered from rustlers by security agencies to their owners.

Governor Mai Mala Buni, while handing over the cattle to four pastoralists established to be the genuine owners, said the cows were stolen at gunpoint from the herdsmen by bandits in Ngirbuwa village, Gujba Local Government Area of the state.

Buni, who was represented by the Director, Security and Cabinets at the Governor’s Office, said the administration is determined to support security agencies for better inter-agency synergy, coordination and collaboration to neutralise crimes in the state.

The Deputy Commissioner of Police, in charge of Operations, command, Muhammad Ishaku, said they arrested two of the bandits while two others were killed in a gun battle.

“They will be taken to court after we conclude our investigations,” he said.

The Adamawa State Chairman of the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeder Association of Nigeria (MACBAN), Abubakar Umar, commended the Yobe government and security agencies for their efforts. He advised pastoralists in the state to work closely with security agencies and to always comply with the law.

