Yobe governor appoints chief of staff

By Hamisu Kabir Matazu, Damaturu Published Date
Yobe State governor , Hon. Mai Mala Buni
Yobe governor, Mai Mala Buni, has approved the appointment of Alhaji Abdullahi Gashua a.k.a. Opera as his Chief of Staff.

In a statement by the spokesperson to the Secretary to Yobe State Government, Shuaibu Abdullahi, on Tuesday in Damaturu, the governor said the appointment is with immediate effect.

He said until his appointment as the Chief of Staff, Abdullahi Gashua was the Director of Administration of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Headquarters in Abuja.

His appointment came hours after former Chief of Staff, Mohammed Nur Alkali, was announced as the new Permanent Secretary Special Duties, Government House, Damaturu.

