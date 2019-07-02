Yobe gov unveils educational agenda, harps on school infrastructure

ADVERTISEMENT

Yobe State Governor Mai Mala Buni yesterday in Damaturu rolled out his administration’s agenda for the education sector.

The governor, who flagged off a two-day State Summit on Education, said the state of emergency he recently declared on education was an admission that things were not where they were supposed to be.

He said students’ performance at the primary and secondary school levels had made them unable to fill their quotas in various institutions of learning and significant areas of specialisations such as Medicine, Computer Science and Engineering.

He expressed belief that revitalizing education in the state was a fiercely urgent goal and a momentous imperative that could no longer wait.

Reiterating his commitment to building school infrastructure, Buni said: “Currently, our school infrastructure is overstretched, especially in the urban areas such as Potiskum, Nguru, Gashu’a, Gaidam and Damaturu. To get our schools fully retooled and redesigned for the success we want them to achieve, we must make huge investments to improve teaching and learning facilities and to renovate classrooms, hostels, libraries and laboratories,” he said.

He said his government also planned to establish two model primary schools and two model junior secondary schools in each of the three senatorial districts to expand children’s access to education. “In the years to come, we will further extend this to cover each of our 17 local government areas.”

He said his government would also seek partnerships with the Federal Government, the United Nations and other governmental and non-governmental organisations in order bring all the much-needed investments to turn around Yobe’s education system.

“In addition, we plan to revive extra-curricular activities in our primary and secondary schools, including academic and sporting competitions, so that our children can compete healthily and learn from each other,” he added.

The governor said he had approved the formation of a Technical Committee on Basic and Secondary Education in the state to be headed by Professor Mala M. Daura, former Vice Chancellor of the University of Maiduguri.”

