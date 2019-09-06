Yobe gov orders sale of fertilizer for N3000

ADVERTISEMENT

Yobe State Governor Mai Mala Buni yesterday in Damaturu flagged off the sale of fertilizers to farmers for the 2019 farming season, directing that a bag of the NPK variety, which sells for N10, 000.00 in the open market, be sold to farmers at the subsidised rate of N3000.00.

He also unveiled 103 Mercy Fergusson tractors which will be deployed to the 17 local government areas to be used by farmer associations to boost food production in the state.

“Research shows that one of the fastest ways of ensuring improved food production is the availability and use of fertilizers and farming inputs such as tractors. Mechanised agriculture is always more productive and more promising than agriculture that is done through manual labour”, he said.

He said 9,000 metric tonnes of fertilizer were procured by the state government for N1.71 billion and that since the cost of the product had skyrocketed at the open market, he had decided that a bag be sold at N3,000 to support farmers to boost their farming activities.

The governor directed that each local government be given an initial allocation of 3,000 bags for the current farming season.

Buni also directed that five tractors, out of the 103 procured, be allocated to each of the 17 local government areas, requesting that young farmers, elderly farmers and women farmers be the beneficiaries.

“To be effective and valuable, the tractors are to be managed by the beneficiaries. The beneficiaries should remit proceeds from the use of the tractors directly to government coffers”, the governor said.

He expressed optimism that farmers in the state would see significant improvement in their farming activities as a result of the interventions by his administration.

“I hope that our farmers will see increased productivity in this cropping season and in the years to come as a result of this intervention. I pray that we have bumper harvests all across the state”, he said.

