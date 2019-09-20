Yobe gov offers 37 midwives automatic jobs, raises allowances by 100%

ADVERTISEMENT

Yobe State Governor Mai Mala Buni has approved automatic employment for 37 midwives of set II of the Shehu Sule College of Nursing and Midwifery, Damaturu, into the state’s healthcare services.

He also raised the monthly allowances of student nurses and midwives of the institution by 100 percent.

He urged the graduating midwives to be guided by their code of practice and the lessons they learnt at the college, saying the state’s healthcare sector needs their services.

“As you step out of this institution to join our healthcare workforce, I want all of you to remember the lessons you have learnt here – that as midwives, your job would be critical to saving lives, preventing maternal and child mortality and improving the health of women and children across the state. You should therefore do your jobs with professionalism and with patience because our healthcare system needs you”, he said.

He said a two-storey 200-bed capacity hostel and two additional classrooms and offices will be built for students of the college, adding that of the 3,600 housing units to be built in the state soon, some would be allocated to the staff of the institution to address their accommodation problems.

Buni assured that his government would continue to ensure free maternal and child healthcare, regular supply of drugs and consumables to hospitals and would support all the primary healthcare facilities in the State.

He thanked the state’s healthcare development partners, including the Women for Health, the Presidential Committee on the North East Initiative and the British Department for International Development, amongst others, for their support to the state’s healthcare sector.

“We are grateful to you and we look forward to strengthening our partnership with you so that together, we can achieve universal healthcare for all”, he said.

