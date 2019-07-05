Yobe gov approves N228m for LG retirees

ADVERTISEMENT

Yobe State Governor Mai Mala Buni has approved the sum of N228, 914, 250.19 for the payment of the benefits of l98 local government retirees.

The Director-General for Press Affairs to Governor, Abdullahi Bego, in a statement yesterday, said this followed the recommendations of the Committee on the Payment of Local Government Staff Pensions Arrears, Death Benefits and Gratuities headed by the Auditor-General for Local Governments.

Bego said 42 of the beneficiaries were deceased and their benefits, totalling N56, 682, 230.15, would be paid to their next-of- kin.

He added that the balance of N172, 231, 020.04 would be paid to the remaining 156 beneficiaries.

