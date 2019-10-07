Yobe: Dapchi school shut over fear of fresh attack

ADVERTISEMENT

The Parents Teachers Association and the Association of Abducted Dapchi Children have closed down Government Girls Science Technical College Dapchi, Yobe State, over fear of a renewed attack by Boko Haram insurgents.

The school is where 104 school girls, along with the lone Christian student still in captivity, Leah Sheribu, were abducted on February 19, 2018.

A source in the school yesterday said the association shut the school following security instructions to evacuate the school girls on three different occasions.

Confirming the closure, the chairman of the abducted Dapchi schoolgirls parents association, Alhaji Bashir Manzo, said the JTF commandant in the town had, on three different days, instructed them to evacuate the girls to a traditional ruler’s house which they later felt was not a good idea.

“Just yesterday (Saturday) the palace of Mai Jajere was attacked and burnt down by the insurgents. So, we felt that it’s no longer safe to keep them there. We met and decided to send them home today (Sunday).” he said.

Manzo said they had written letters to heads of security agencies and the Ministry of Education in the state informing them about the decision they took.

“We collectively took the decision, relying on the intelligence report last Saturday that the insurgents were sighted at Sassawa village.

“The attack on Babbangida town yesterday had cleared all doubts, that was why the school authority met with the PTA and security operatives and resolved to close down the school,” he said.

He said that the students would remain at home until adequate security measures were taken to ensure their safety.

