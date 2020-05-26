Yobe cargo airport for test landing Friday

ADVERTISEMENT

Yobe State Governor, Mai Mala Buni has said that the newly constructed Damaturu International cargo airport would commence test landing operation on Friday.

The governor made the disclosure to journalists in Damaturu at the newly constructed helipad site shortly after receiving the Chief of Air Staff, Air Vice Marshal Sadiq Abubakar on a courtesy visit.

Buni noted that Nigerian Air Force housing quarters would soon be completed and necessary facilities put in place at the airport in order to provide efficient service to the facility.

The governor commended President Buhari, the Nigerian military and people of the state for their cooperation in fighting the insurgency in the Northeast region.

While inspecting the newly established helipad, the Chief of Air Staff, Air Vice Marshal Sadiq Abubakar commended the governor for creating enabling environment for NAF to carry out its operation smoothly.

“I am excited that the governor has supported us with an additional land area that we are putting up some facilities, which would be easy for our comrades that are fighting within Yobe State to operate. I am confident that it will be much easier for the air force to respond to any threat within Yobe State, rather than going to Maiduguri,” the air chief stated.

