Yobe approves multi-billion naira contracts

The Yobe State Executive Council, at its maiden meeting yesterday, approved multi-billion naira contracts across the state.

The Commissioner for Information, Home Affairs and Culture, Abdullahi Bego, listed the contracts as including the construction of 4-km of roads and 8-kilometers of drainages and culverts in Buni-Yadi for N673, 455, 140.80; 2.3-km of roads and 4.6 km of drainages and culverts in Jaji-Maji, N788, 087, 605.52; 1.6km of roads and 3.2-km of drainages and culverts in Damagum, N530, 362, 211.96 and 1.5-km of roads and 3-km of drainages and culverts in Babbangida, N492, 691, 106.30.

Others were the procurement of 9000 metric tonnes of NPK 15-15-15 fertilizer for N1, 701, 000, 000.00; 40 units of Mercy Fergusson Tractors, N882m; N2, 837, 697, 550.25 for the construction of the Damaturu Modern Market; and N186, 112, 564.00 as compensation for shop and landowners whose land and property were acquired for the construction of the market.

In the healthcare sector, the council ratified the rehabilitation and upgrade of 53 primary healthcare centres across the state for N4, 142, 941, 454.30 as well as the construction of a one-storey maternal and neo-natal child health complex at the Yobe State University Teaching Hospital, Damaturu, N1, 588, 241, 583.34.

Bego said the state government utilised funds won from the Saving One-Million Lives Programme for Result to finance these projects in the healthcare sector.

He said in the education sector, the council ratified the construction and renovation of various structures at the Yobe State University, Damaturu, for N347, 646, 104.38; while N958, 290, 000.00 was ratified for the payment of tuition fees for 829 Yobe students at the Nigeria-Tulip International Colleges.

