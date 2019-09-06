Yobe APC hails Gov. Buni’s achievements in 100 days

ADVERTISEMENT

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Yobe has commended Yobe state governor Hon. Mai Mala Buni for creating 5000 direct employment to reduce unemployment in the state.

Speaking at the press conference to mark the governor’s 100 days of office, the party’s secretary in Yobe, Alhaji Abubakar Bakabe, said the party was satisfied with the level of performance of the administration within the period under review.

ADVERTISEMENT

He noted that the governor had undertook peoples oriented programmes and projects that reinvigorated the productive sectors of the state. He said the resuscitation of the Yobe Flour and Feed mills and the state owned aluminum factory at the cost N175,363,013 million are commendable. He noted the companies, when they resume production, will create employment and generate revenue to the state. He explained that the partnership between the state government and the Nigeria Shippers Council for construction of modern Trailer Transit camp in Potiskum would also have a multiplier effect job creation, improved commercial activities and revenue drive in the state.

ADVERTISEMENT NOMINATE AFRICAN OF THE YEAR 2019

According to the secretary, the declaration of State of Emergency on primary and secondary education in the state is sign of a commitment to overcome all the educational challenges in the state.

“Similarly, the constitution of a committee of erudite scholars, seasoned education administrators and prominent intellectuals to develop a roadmap for government are the right steps to repositioning primary and secondary education.” he added.

Related

OVER 5,000 NIGERIAN MEN HAVE OVERCOME POOR BEDROOM PERFORMANCE SYNDROME DUE TO THIS BRILLIANT DISCOVERY

Download Daily Trust News App