YIAGA engages INEC, other stakeholders on peaceful elections

Youth Initiative for Advocacy, Growth And Advancement (YIAGA) Africa, a non-governmental organisation, says that it will engage security agencies and traditional rulers to ensure a credible and peaceful governorship elections in Kogi and Bayelsa on Nov.16.

Mr Samson Itodo, Executive Director, YIAGA Africa, said this in a statement yesterday in Abuja.

According to him, as the elections are fast approaching, it is becoming more imperative to advocate peaceful and credible elections in both states.

Itodo said that there was need for election stakeholders to put mechanisms in place for participatory credible and peaceful elections in the two states.

“As the largest citizen movement committed to credible elections in Nigeria, YIAGA Africa’s Watching The Vote (WTV) has commenced advocacy visits to election stakeholders in both Bayelsa and Kogi.

“This is in a bid to share its election observation deployment plan, seek stakeholder’s buy-in and explore areas of collaboration as well as provide information on the pre-election observation deployment for both states,’’ he said.

He said that the board and management of WTV had already met with the Independent National Electoral Commission’s (INEC) Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) and other officials of the commission in Bayelsa.

The Executive Director said that the team was glad that the REC and other officials were receptive to the plan to deploy Parallel Vote Tabulation (PVT) election observation which remained the “gold standard for election observation across the world.”

(NAN)

