YIAGA Africa deploys 548 observers for Kogi gov’ship election

A non governmental organisation, YIAGA Africa, on Friday said it is deploying 548 observers under its Watching The Vote (WTV) Project across the 21 local government areas of Kogi State to monitor the November 16 election.

Director, WTV Project, Cynthia Mbamalu, who disclosed this at a media round-table on Kogi governorship election held in Lokoja, said those being deployed include 500 polling unit observers, 21 roving observers and 21 LGAs observers.

She said the objectives of WTV were to ensure that citizens’ votes count by deterring fraud and manipulation during the conduct of elections and collation of results; provide timely and accurate information about the election process to voters and stakeholders as well as build citizens’ confidence in the election.

According to her, the Watching the Vote Project uses an advanced election day observation called the Parallel Vote Tabulation (PVT) which relies on statistical principles and ICTs to gather reports from citizens observes accredited by INEC and deployed to observe the conduct of elections.

She said the PVT allows YIAGA’s WTV to present an accurate and comprehensive assessment of the election day processes such as whether election officials comply to the guidelines for the conduct of elections, the presence of security agents, secrecy of the ballot and transparency of the counting process.

Mbamalu said YIAGA Africa is an independent and non partisan NGO that promotes democratic governance, accountability, human rights and youth civic participation in collaboration with its partners namely, the National Democratic Institute (NDI), USAID and UKaid.

