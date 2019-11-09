Yewande Omotoso’s novel, ‘The Woman Next Door’, now in Catalan

ADVERTISEMENT

Yewande Omotoso’s second novel, ‘The Woman Next Door’, published in 2016 is now available in Catalan ‘La Veina De Costat’.

The South Africa-based Nigerian writer has been nominated and won several awards. The story follows the lives of two widowed women, one black, the other white, who are sworn enemies. But, one day, an unexpected event forces them together. As the physical barriers between them collapse, their bickering gradually softens into conversation and, gradually, the two discover common ground.

ADVERTISEMENT

The novel has been a finalist for the Barry Ronge Fiction Prize, Dublin International Literary Award and the Hurston/Wright Legacy Award for Fiction, as well as longlisted for the Bailey Women’s Prize for Fiction. It is also a finalist for the Bottari Lattes Grinzane Award 2019.

Related

Dear Readers,

Kindly take one minute (1) of your time to fill out this short question.

This questionnaire is designed to sample readers' opinions regarding what the feel about Daily Trust newspaper advertisement; it is not intended to used for any purpose other than to improve the quality of our newspapers. Any information provided will therefore be treated as confidential.

Download Daily Trust News App