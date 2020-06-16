Yes, Babatunde Fashola was on board Executive jet — Naira Marley

ADVERTISEMENT

Controversial hip-hop star, Azeez Fashola, popularly known as Naira Marley, has reacted to the ‘mixed-up’ in the identity of the minister of power, Babatunde Fashola and another individual with the same name on board the Executive jet that ferried the music star and nine others to Abuja for a musical concert.

The Saturday’s concert generated a lot comments as many believed it was a clear disobedience to the social distancing rule put in place to curb the spread of COVID-19.

Apart from the shutdown of the Jabi Lake mall, the venue of the concert by the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA), the Federal government also announced the indefinite suspension of the Executive Jet, the flight company that conveyed the controversial singer to Abuja.

While the Chairman/Chief Executive Officer of the airline, Mr. Sam Iwuajoku, explained that the airline was misled into believing that it was the Minister of Works that was to be airlifted and not the musician, Naira Marley explained that his younger brother, bears the same name with the minister and was also on board with him.

“Lool they asked for our names on the jet though and looooooooool ur pilot is a Marlian and everybody there is a Marlian too.. my name is Azeez Adeshina Fashola and my lil brother’s name is moshood babatunde fashola Face with tears of joyFace with tears of joyFace with tears of joy and u was begging me to tag y’all” he tweeted.

While there have been calls for the musician and organizers of the concert to be punished, the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 had said the decision on whether to penalise the artiste or not lies with the authorities of the FCT.

“With regards to the fate of Naira Marley, I believe the FCT authorities have already taken action with regards to the chief organizers but the decision on whether or not he (Naira Marley) will face penalties etc is actually a decision of the FCT authorities.

“The PTF will always support any measures taken against people who continue to violate the guidelines we have put in place, particularly if they are putting public health at risk.” PTF National Coordinator, Sani Aliyu, had stated at a briefing on Monday.

