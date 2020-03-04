Yemi-Esan takes oath of office as new HoS

ADVERTISEMENT

President Muhammadu Buhari has inaugurated Mrs Folasade Yemi-Esan as the Head of Civil Service of the Federation at a brief ceremony held at the Executive Council Chamber of the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Mrs Yemi-Esan, who was first appointed in acting capacity by the President in September 2019, succeeds Mrs Winifred Oyo-Ita, whose retirement was endorsed by President Buhari last week.

The inauguration of the HoS was performed before the start of the weekly meeting of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) currently being chaired by Mr President.

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo; the Secretary to the Government of the Federation; Boss Mustapha; Yemi-Esan; and the National Security Adviser, Major General Babagana Monguno ( retd. ), are attending the FEC meeting.

