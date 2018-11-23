Yellow fever: Obaseki directs health ministry to curtail outbreak  

  1. Home
By Usman A. Bello, Benin Published Date
The Edo State Governor Godwin Obaseki, has directed the state Ministry for Health to curtail the outbreak of yellow fever in some communities in Uhunmwode Local Government Area of the state.

In a statement signed by the governor’s media aide, Crusoe Osagie, Obaseki gave the directive following media reports of the death of two persons in the area, after exhibiting symptoms such as vomiting, high fever and stomach pain.

He said the Governor is disturbed by the development and has directed the Commissioner for Health, Dr. David Osifo, to deploy experts in the ministry to the affected communities.

The governor promised to mobilise additional resources, if the need arises, to support the ministry of health to enable it establish the cause of the illness and death of two persons.

Also speaking on the development, the commissioner for Health, Dr. David Osifo, said the result of the initial tests conducted showed symptoms of cases of yellow fever.

“They tested negative to Lassa Fever. We are doing contact tracing and sensitising people in the communities to clean up their environment.”

“We have identified yellowness of the eyes and related symptoms, which led us to the conclusion that the illness is yellow fever. We are on top of the situation and will curb the spread of the disease as directed by the state governor.” he said.


