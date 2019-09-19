Breaking News
House help sodomises 10 children of his master in SokotoBuhari departs for UNGA74 in New York, Sunday
  1. Home
  2. Health
  3. Yellow fever: Gombe confirms three cases,says source traced to Yankari in Bauchi
ADVERTISEMENT

Yellow fever: Gombe confirms three cases,says source traced to Yankari in Bauchi

By . Published Date
How to protect yourself from yellow fever

The Gombe State Government says it has recorded six suspected cases of yellow fever,out of which three are reactive.

Dr Nuhu Vile, State Epidemiologist, disclosed this to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday, in Gombe.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to Vile, the three confirmed patients were treated and discharged, and there no death has been recorded in the state.

He said that investigation conducted by experts showed that the case originated from Yankari, in Bauchi State, and that the state government had set up a team to address the problem.

Bile called on the people to always report cases of fever to health facilities for quick examination and treatment.

”If the result is reactive for yellow fever, the treatment is free of charge in the state,” the state Epidemiologist said.

He said that yellow fever was caused by mosquito and therefore urged people to sanitise their environment.

“Yellow fever is not different from malaria that we know; the symtoms are higher fever, headache, body pain, discoloration of eye and dark urines.

“Do not stay until you start bleeding or the eyes become yellow; we encourage the public to report such cases of fever to health facilities immediately.

” By doing this, we reduce the risk of spreading it to other members of the family,” he said

Vile advised parents to ensure that they vaccinated their children from early age during the routine immunization.

He said that once a child was immunised before he or she attained nine months, chances of getting infected would be minimal. (NAN)

OVER 5,000 NIGERIAN MEN HAVE OVERCOME POOR BEDROOM PERFORMANCE SYNDROME DUE TO THIS BRILLIANT DISCOVERY

Download Daily Trust News App

Get it on Google Play
Share this article

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time.

Join us on


Share your story with us: 08189301900 (Whatsapp and SMS only) Email: dtonline@dailytrust.com

Complain about a story or Report an error and/or correction: +2348189301900

DISCLAIMER: Comments on this thread are that of the maker and they do not necessarily reflect the organizations stand or views on issues.