Yellow fever: Death toll rises to 22 in Bauchi

The death toll of people infected in the Yellow fever outbreak in Bauchi State has increased to 22.

The Bauchi State Primary Health Care Development Agency has confirmed the new six deaths recorded in the Yellow Fever outbreak in the state after the previous 17, bringing the total number of deaths to 22.

The Executive Secretary of the agency, Dr Rilwan Muhammed, who gave the update of the disease in a chat with newsmen on Monday, said that no fewer than 143 suspected cases of the disease were recorded out of which 24 cases were confirmed and 22 victims dead already.

Muhammed revealed that 10 out of the 22 people who died of the disease were rangers working with the Yankari Games Reserve, adding that all the cases were from Alkaleri Local Government Area of the state.

He noted that only 79 percent coverage was recorded in the ongoing immunization campaign against the vector that carries the disease.

The Chairman lamented that some people were still declining to take the vaccine hence, the deaths that are still being recorded.

He also disclosed that besides the 500,000 doses of vaccine provided by the federal government, the state had received another batch of 600,000 vaccines, adding that the immunisation would now be extended to Kirfi Local Government in the state, oil exploration sites, and parts of boundary villages in Gombe state.

