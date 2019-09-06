Yellow fever: Bauchi to vaccinate Yankari workers, communities

ADVERTISEMENT

The Bauchi State Ministry of Health will vaccinate Yankari workers and residents of neighbouring communities to curb the spread of a “strange” disease suspected to be yellow fever.

Executive ýSecretary, Bauchi State Primary Healthcare Development Agency, Dr Rilwanu Mohammed, yesterday said since the reported outbreak, the ministry had started ývaccinating residents around the area.

“About 600 people have so far been vaccinated against Yellow Fever which is the suspected case. We have the Vaccine in stocký and we are thinking of vaccinating communities on our borders with Gombe and Plateau States,”he said.

He said the agency would also carry out more investigations because most of the Lassa Fever cases in the state were around the area.

He said the area would also be fumigated including aerial spray to rid the ýarea of mosquitoes.

“We will provide the vaccines that will be given to anybody going into Yankari Games Reserve.

“For now we have take precautions and wait for the samples results from the laboratories in Abuja and Dakar. That will give us the exact cause of what we are dealing with,” he added.

