Yellow fever: Bauchi starts aerial spray to control quelea birds (photos)

Governor Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed holding a child that was about to be immunised.
Deputy Speaker, Bauchi State House of Assembly, Dallami Ahmed Kawule receiving the Yellow Fever Vaccination.
Governor Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed holding another child about to be vaccinated. Balarabe Alkassim, Bauchi.
Health workers and the plane to be used for aerial spray of chemicals during the flag off at Sir Abubakar Tafawa Balewa International Airport Bauchi .
