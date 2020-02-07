ADVERTISEMENT

A group, Concerned Citizens of Zamfara, has said that former Governor of Zamfara State, Abdulaziz Yari, was never arrested and detained by the police as reported.

Reports have it that the former Zamfara governor was questioned by the police in Abuja over his comments on the demolition of Zamfara APC party offices during a gathering in Talata Mafara Local Government Area.

Similarly, in a statement on Wednesday by his media aide, Mayowa Oluwabiyi, the ex-governor blamed “mischief-makers” for peddling fake news about his visit to the police.

The media aide said contrary to the false report about his alleged detention, Yari was allowed to go home same day after his interaction with the police authorities.

Chairman of the Concerned Citizens of Zamfara Group, Malam Musa Gusau, said they were amazed at “fabricated, fake stories that the former governor Abdul’aziz Yari was arrested and grilled for six hours by top police officers on Tuesday.”

The group recalled the misunderstanding between Governor Bello Matawalle of Zamfara state and his predecessor – Yari, which culminated with the former accusing Yari of instigating violence and security breach in the state.

“Matawalle alleged that anytime Yari visits the state, security breach followed, which he emphasised was too much for coincidence.

“But, it turned out that governor Matawalle was scared of the mammoth crowd that always welcome Yari whenever he visited Talatan Mafara of Zamfara state. An indication that the people of Zamfara state still stand with Yari and APC.

“It’s on the same note that yesterday the incumbent governor’s foot soldiers continued with their usual sponsorship of another round of fake stories on national dailies regarding the so-called rumoured arrest of the former governor Yari. They said the issue has to do with his remarks on Saturday in his hometown in Talata Mafara Local Government Area of the state.

“Surprisingly, at that political gathering with his supporters, former governor Yari didn’t make any utterances considered to be inflammatory or inciting. He only called Governor Matawalle to order on his recent attacks and demolishing moves against APC offices and houses in Zamfara.

“Abdul’aziz Yari then addressed and urged his mammoth supporters to be law-abiding citizens, be patient and ignore the harassment and intimidation from the governor as the ex-governor is doing every thing possible to stop such political rascality,” the group stated.

