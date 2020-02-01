Yari to Matawalle: Pension policy can’t be stopped in Zamfara

ADVERTISEMENT

A former governor of Zamfara State, Alhaji Abdulaziz Yari, has declared that the incumbent Governor, Bello Matawalle, cannot stop the state’s pension policy which confers him the right to benefit.

Matawalle had accused Yari of paying self N360 million from the state pension funds shortly before leaving office.

Speaking with newsmen yesterday in Abuja, when he visited the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, Yari said his successor cannot stop the policy.

When asked to react to the controversial pension policy which has been reportedly repelled, Yari said: “About the pension policy, government cannot change this policy for now but I promised I won’t say anything for now.”

The former governor said he was at the party’s secretariat to felicitate with Oshiomhole on the Supreme Court judgment for APC governorship candidate, Mr Hope Uzodinma of Imo State.

