  1. Home
  2. Abuja
  3. Yari to Matawalle: Pension policy can’t be stopped in Zamfara
ADVERTISEMENT

Yari to Matawalle: Pension policy can’t be stopped in Zamfara

By Malikatu Umar Shuaibu Published Date
Zamfara State Governor Bello Mohammed Matawalle
Zamfara State Governor Bello Mohammed Matawalle

A former governor of Zamfara State, Alhaji Abdulaziz Yari, has declared that the incumbent Governor, Bello Matawalle, cannot stop the state’s pension policy which confers him the right to benefit.

Matawalle had accused Yari of paying self N360 million from the state pension funds shortly before leaving office.

Speaking with newsmen yesterday in Abuja, when he visited the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, Yari said his successor cannot stop the policy.

When asked to react to the controversial pension policy which has been reportedly repelled, Yari said: “About the pension policy, government cannot change this policy for now but I promised I won’t say anything for now.”

The former governor said he was at the party’s secretariat to felicitate with Oshiomhole on the Supreme Court judgment for APC governorship candidate, Mr Hope Uzodinma of Imo State.

 

Download Daily Trust News App

Get it on Google Play
Share this article

Join us on


Join our whatsapp group here for Breaking News, Exclusives , others

Complain about a story or Report an error and/or correction: +2348189301900 (Whatsapp and SMS only) Email: dtonline@dailytrust.com

DISCLAIMER: Comments on this thread are that of the maker and they do not necessarily reflect the organizations stand or views on issues.