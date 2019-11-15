Yar’Adua raises alarm over Kogi, Bayelsa polls

ADVERTISEMENT

National Coordinator of Aspirants Forum Of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Aspirants Forum has raised alarm over Kogi and Bayelsa governorship polls.

Yar’Adua in a statement said the PDP is scared of defeat, hence the resort to using the judiciary to attempt to disqualify the APC’s governorship candidates in Kogi and Bayelsa States.

He said Nigerians should know that the “PDP is plotting to derail the polls by using judiciary to disqualify APC candidates in Bayelsa and Kogi States.”

He said, “it is a known fact that the PDP is using the candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), to get the Governor of Kogi State and the APC governorship candidate, Alh. Yahaya Bello disqualified in the Saturday’s elections.”

“PDP has seen an imminent defeat in the two States, hence the use of the judiciary to derail the electoral process.”

He appealed to the electorate in Kogi and Bayelsa States to come out en masse and vote for APC tomorrow.

