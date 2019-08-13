Yakubu Gowon takes prayers to Osun during Sallah, preaches love

ADVERTISEMENT

A former Head of State, General Yakubu Gowon (rtd.) on Sunday in Osogbo prayed for peace and unity in the state and the nation.

He was received by the state governor, Mr Gboyega Oyetola and his wife, Alhaja Kafayat Oyetola.

Gowon described Osun as a role model to other states in the country in terms of peaceful coexistence among the people irrespective of their religious differences.

Gowon said he was delighted that the governor, who is a Muslim, agreed to host him during the Sallah, a gesture, he noted, others would have politely turned down.

He said, “I am delighted to tell everyone that Osun is a role model state for other states in the country, because it has attributes that must be adopted by all to have peaceful co-existence.

“All the religious bodies: Christianity, Islam and Traditional religion are clearly playing out their roles here as prayer warriors for the good of the state, for the good of Nigeria and for the good of mankind.

“Honestly, among the states that we have been to as Nigeria Prays Movement, Osun State stands out. We were well received, and we saw your good character on display. The governor told me he is a man of prayers and he believes in prayers.

“I can confirm the manifestation of his prayers and strong belief in God on the life of the people. You certainly made us to feel very loving towards one another, and I will say thank you very much indeed.

“Honestly, I think I have fallen in love with Osun State and its people, and this is where I see the faith in Nigeria that Muslims and Christians as well as Traditionalists go hand in hand to celebrate one another in truth, by bringing a sense of unity, love and respect for one another.

“Nigeria needs this more than anything else. My prayer has always been: let Nigeria continue to dwell in peace and unity.”

Oyetola, in his response, said he felt honoured to receive the former head of state, describing the retired general as a man of history that cannot be forgotten.

Oyetola called on the people to eschew violence and dwell in peace and unity as brothers and sisters.

