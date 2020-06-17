Yahaya Bello loses aide

ADVERTISEMENT

Malam Abdulateef Suleiman, a Personal Assistant to Kogi governor, Alhaji Yahaya Bello is dead.

Malam Suleiman died in a private hospital in Abuja from cardiac arrest, according to a statement by the government.

“We regret to announce the passage of the Personal Assistant to the Governor of Kogi State, Abdulateef Suleiman.

“The deceased had been on admission at a private Hospital in Abuja for the treatment of septic shock but died of cardiac arrest this morning,” a statement by the Chief Press Secretary to Governor Bello, Malam Muhammed Onogwu said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dear our valued reader, we would like to hear your view about a membership club that we plan to launch. Kindly help us fill this survey.

Septic shock is a widespread infection causing organ failure and dangerously low blood pressure.

Experts said it is a life-threatening condition caused by a severe localised or system-wide infection that requires immediate medical attention.

Symptoms include low blood pressure, pale and cool arms and legs, chills, difficulty breathing and decreased urine output.

Mental confusion and disorientation may also develop quickly.

The statement said his remains will be buried on Wednesday according to Islamic rites.

Related

Download Daily Trust News App