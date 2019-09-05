Xenophobic: Why we closed our foreign missions in Nigeria – South Africa

ADVERTISEMENT

The South African government has said that it closed down its High Commission in Abuja and Consulate in Lagos due to “receipt of threats against the mission staff as well as the property of South Africa.”

The country’s Minister of International Relation and Cooperation, Dr Naledi Pandor, stated this in a statement on Thursday.

ADVERTISEMENT

She said though there had been no direct physical threat to any of South African diplomats and citizens, the government took precautionary measure of closing the mission offices as it prioritizes their safety, while the situation remains somewhat unpredictable.

ADVERTISEMENT NOMINATE AFRICAN OF THE YEAR 2019

The statement quoted the minister as expressing her disappointment at having to take the decision to support the closure of the mission offices in Nigeria.

The decision was taken after extensive consultations with relevant stakeholders as well as a security assessment of threats, it said.

Both offices were closed on Tuesday, following concerns reported to the Minister by officials at both missions, it added.

The statement reads in parts, “The Minister expressed displeasure at misleading reports circulating on social media about a direct physical attack on the acting head of mission. These reports are totally false, as are reports of vandalism at the Commission in Abuja and the Consulate in Lagos.

“Our acting head of mission is in constant communication with the department and with the authorities in Nigeria, who are providing extra security at South African offices.

“The department has received reports of marches by demonstrators to South African companies as well as attempts to attack them.

“We are commutating with businesses that have branches in Nigeria and have requested their senior managers to remain in close contact with the department and the ministry.

“It is established tradition in foreign policy that diplomatic missions should enjoy protection from the host country and while we remain perturbed at the threats directed at our missions, we are grateful to note that the security forces and the government of Nigeria are upholding this long-established practice of foreign policy.

“The Minister confirmed that her directive to the Mission that links should be encouraged between the youth of SA and Nigeria and that the Nigerian student association should be invited to visit SA has been acted upon.

“Meetings have been held at the mission with the student organisation and a committee was established to continue the dialogue and work on the detail of the proposed visit.

“The department and the ministry will remain in constant contact with our representatives and will continue to assess the situation on the ground and provide feedback as new information becomes available.

“The Minister is planning to meet the African Heads of Mission to South Africa as early as next week.”

Related

OVER 5,000 NIGERIAN MEN HAVE OVERCOME POOR BEDROOM PERFORMANCE SYNDROME DUE TO THIS BRILLIANT DISCOVERY

Download Daily Trust News App