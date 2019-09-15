Xenophobic attacks: South Africa sends envoys to Nigeria

ADVERTISEMENT

President Cyril Ramaphosa of South Africa has dispatched three special envoys to seven African countries to deliver messages of pan-African unity and solidarity following xenophobic attacks in South Africa, the Presidency said on Sunday.

The special envoys will deliver a message from Ramaphosa regarding the incidents of violence that recently erupted in some parts of South Africa, which have manifested in attacks on foreign nationals and destruction of property, presidential spokesperson, Khusela Diko, said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The envoys will reassure fellow African countries that South Africa is committed to the ideals of pan-African unity and solidarity, Diko said.

ADVERTISEMENT NOMINATE AFRICAN OF THE YEAR 2019

They will also reaffirm South Africa’s commitment to the rule of law.

The envoys will visit Nigeria, Niger, Ghana, Senegal, Tanzania, the Democratic Republic of Congo and Zambia, according to Diko.

They will brief governments in the identified African countries about the steps that the South African government is taking to bring a stop to the attacks and to hold the perpetrators to account.

South Africa has been hit by a new spate of violence for the past few weeks.

At least 12 people, including 10 South Africans and two foreigners, have been killed.

South Africa is host to some 274,000 refugees and asylum-seekers from African countries, according to the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees.

Xenophobia-related attacks are common in South Africa, where foreigners are blamed for taking up employment that should have been taken by locals. (Xinhua/NAN)

Related

OVER 5,000 NIGERIAN MEN HAVE OVERCOME POOR BEDROOM PERFORMANCE SYNDROME DUE TO THIS BRILLIANT DISCOVERY

Download Daily Trust News App