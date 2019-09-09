Xenophobic attacks: Buhari gets report, orders evacuation of Nigerians from South Africa

ADVERTISEMENT

President Muhammadu Buhari has received a report from his Special Envoy to South Africa, Amb. Ahmed Rufai Abubakar, who is the Director-General, National Intelligence Agency (DGNIA).

President Buhari, in a statement issued today by his Special Adviser (Media and Publicity), Femi Adesina, gave directive on the next steps to be taken.

The president sent Amb. Abubakar as his Special Envoy to South Africa, to convey a Special Message to his counterpart, President Cyril Ramaphosa in the wake of the xenophobic attacks by South Africans against other Africans including Nigerians.

President Buhari took note of the report and instructed the Minister of Foreign Affairs to continue to engage with appropriate authorities on the concrete measure the South African Government was expected to take.

He also gave instruction for the immediate voluntary evacuation of all Nigerians who were willing to return home.

The Special Envoy, who was in Pretoria from Thursday, 5th to Saturday to 7th September 2019, conveyed the concern of President Buhari and Nigerians about ‘intermittent’ violence against Nigerians and their property/business interests in South Africa.

President Buhari stressed the need for the South African Government to take visible measures to stop violence against citizens of brotherly African nations.

He expressed concern that the ‘recurring’ issue of xenophobia could ‘negatively’ affect the image and standing of South Africa as one of the leading countries on the continent, if nothing was done to stop it.

The special envoy also conveyed the assurance of President Buhari that the Nigerian government will collaborate with the South African government to find a lasting solution to the involvement of few Nigerians in criminal activities.

He further voiced the readiness of the Nigerian government to protect the lives and property of the larger groups of other law abiding Nigerians and indeed Africans in general, against all forms of attacks including xenophobia.

President Buhari further assured that the Nigerian government would guarantee the safety of lives, property and business interests of South Africans in Nigeria.

On his part, President Ramaphosa, who agreed that the violence was most disconcerting and embarrassing, added that his government ‘rejects such acts, which undermine not only the country’s image but also its relations with brotherly African countries’.

President Ramaphosa also reaffirmed his stand against criminality and committed to do everything possible to protect the rights of every Nigerian and other foreign nationals in the country.

The special envoy also interfaced with his South African counterpart, where they reviewed the situation of foreign emigrants in general and Nigerians in particular.

They agreed to work together to find a permanent solution to the root causes of the recurring attacks on Nigerians and their property.

