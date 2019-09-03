Xenophobic Attacks: Police secure Kwara mall

Breaking News
The men of the Nigeria Police Force, Kwara Command, on Tuesday, took over the Kwara Mall, housing Shoprite and other businesses to prevent possible reprisals following xenophobic attacks in South Africa.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the police were deployed to the mall, on Fate Road, Ilorin, to forestall any breakdown of law and order.

Investigation by NAN revealed that shop owners at the mall had been told to close shops latest by 8:00 p.m.

Some angry customers were locked in arguments with the police for asking them to leave the mall forcibly.

The incident later resulted to the arrest of one Yusuf, whose wife owns a shop in the mall, called Chronicles.

As other shop owners were making a case for the release of Yusuf, some soldiers in two Hilux Pick Up buses arrived the mall.

Not long after they arrived, they were seen leaving the mall, as one of them was heard speaking to someone on phone, confirming the presence of the Police at the scene. (NAN)

