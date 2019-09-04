  1. Home
Xenophobic attacks: Nigeria pulls out of World Economic Forum

By Ismail Mudashir Published Date

Following the Xenophobic attacks on Nigerians in South Africa, the Nigerian government has pulled out of the World Economic Forum (WEF) on Africa, holding in Capetown, South Africa, on September 4-6.

A Presidential source disclosed this in Abuja on Wednesday during a meeting between Vice president Yemi Osinbajo, President Muhammadu Buhari and Foreign Affairs minister, Geoffrey Onyeama at the Presidential villa.

“The Foreign Affairs ministry has been directed to immediately work out the modalities for the recall of the ambassador”, the source said.

The source added that Nigeria has also demanded for full compensation for the victims of the attacks.

When contacted, a presidential spokesperson, Garba Shehu, declined comment on the matter, and referred our correspondent to the Foreign Affairs minister.

