Xenophobic attacks: How to address the recurring decimal – Experts

The recent xenophobic attacks against Nigerians and other foreign nationals in South Africa, have been met with various reactions including reprisal attacks, condemnations and boycotting events in country.

Former diplomats and experts in foreign relations spoke to Daily Trust about steps that could help resolve the crisis between both countries.

A retired senior government official, knowledgeable about foreign relations, told Daily Trust, that at this point, calmer heads should prevail and leadership should exercise its responsibility to calm nerves.

“We have to recognize that these two countries have very big economic, political and historical ties and we don’t need leaders losing their heads and saying all sorts of things.

“We need the Nigerian government to talk in a manner that leaders talk. To express its concerns that Nigerians are exposed, being harassed and attacked in South Africa and that the South African government should take appropriate steps to protect them. We don’t need to make all these initiatives and discussions public.”

The retired official recommended more work be done to improve Nigerian-South Africa relations, saying, “It is not a problem that will be solved overnight. We need to take a long-term view about this. We cannot expect serious changes in the way Nigerians and South Africans relate, if we don’t engage on long-term intensive and constructive dialogue, which is where I think we should go.”

The senior official who has also served in various diplomatic capacities, advised that government took diplomatic steps to show South Africa that it would not accept the humiliation and disgrace of its citizens there.

“They should also take steps to demand restitution consistent with the actual damage that has been done. There are clearly criminal elements feeding the sentiments around xenophobia. The Nigerian government cannot do anything in South Africa and should not also say that the South African government should not use its own laws against Nigerians who are pedaling drugs, [who are in] criminal circles.”

In the same light, Nigeria’s former Ambassador to Qatar, Sani Saulawa Bala, said, the measures taken by Nigeria are in the right direction because, “you have to follow international best practices, so that the world sees you have done what is expected of you to protect the interest of your country and also respect the integrity and the sovereignty of the host country.”

Bala, who was also Consul General of Nigeria in Jeddah, added that, it would be appropriate for the South African security agents to fish out and bring attackers to book, adding that, all nationals affected be compensated.

“Nigerians need to be compensated because they have contributed to the economic development of South Africa. They are providing services to South Africans,” he said.

The recent attacks, have been met with reprisal attacks, with angry youths destroying properties of South African-owned businesses in Nigeria as security operatives tried to prevent them from doing so and restore calm in places where this happened.

In protest against the xenophobic attacks, entertainers including Tiwa Savage and Basketmouth, canceled events they were to have there this weekend.

The attacks have led to at least 10 deaths, including two foreigners according to the South African government, which said, none of the victims have been identified as Nigerian.

Right2Know Campaign, a South African Digital non-profit rights group, on Monday blamed the government for the spate of violent attacks on foreigners.

A statement posted on the organisation’s website, “strongly” condemning the attacks, held Johannesburg Mayor Herman Mashaba, Zulu King Goodwill Zwelithini and President Cyril Ramaphosa, personally responsible for the violence.

It said, “The recent xenophobic attacks on non-South Africans can be directly linked to calls by politicians to ‘defend the sovereignty of the state’ and confirms a dangerous emerging trend of xenophobic populism which leads to attacks on foreign nationals. The xenophobic intent was and still very clear. It wanted to do what the state had failed to do: remove foreigners from the city.”

The statement said, “Senior political leaders find an easy target in the vulnerable Africans seeking to make a new home in South Africa. Indeed, there is a dangerous emerging trend of xenophobic populism that leads to attacks on foreign nationals.

“In 2015, Zulu King Goodwill Zwelithini’s speech, President Cyril Ramaphosa’s 2019 election campaign pronouncements, the Minister of Health’s comments on the strain placed on health services by foreign migrants, and the xenophobic blaming for Johannesburg’s ill by Mayor Herman Mashaba have been followed by xenophobic attacks in different localities. In all these instances, even when not responding to a direct call, political populism is used as justification by instigators and perpetrators who would have been waiting for an opportunity to strike for their own reasons.”

On Tuesday, the hashtag #DearMrPresident was trending on Twitter, with posts by South Africans questioning why President Cyril Ramaphosa had remained silent as the violence continued.

A post by @Lee_WhyteO2 asked, “#DearMrPresident Does your phone only work during elections?” Another by @DJZinhle said, “#DearMrPresident, please say something!”

Geoffrey Onyeama, Foreign Affairs Minister, on Wednesday, refuted claims that Nigerians had been killed. He told journalists that, “There are a lot of stories going around of Nigerians being killed, jumping off buildings and being burnt. This is not the case.”

Onyeama urged people to stop the attack on South African businesses in Nigeria, as President Muhammadu Buhari was “particularly distraught at the acts of vandalism.” He also said Nigeria was going to fight for full compensation for affected citizens. This the government insisted on. However, on Thursday, Naledi Pandor, South Africa’s Foreign Affairs minister was quoted by the Reuters news agency, as saying South Africa’s “laws do not have provision for such [compensation].”

President Buhari has taken steps to express the country’s displeasure over the events and to foster peace and an end to the attacks. Nigeria pulled out of the World Economic Forum in Cape Town and also sent a special envoy to South Africa.

The special envoy, Ambassador Ahmed Abubakar, Director-General of the National Intelligence Agency, arrived South Africa, on Friday and is expected to meet with President

Although Pandor, has described the attacks as an embarrassment, in the country’s state tv, SABC, she has in almost the same breath, in an interview with another tv station, TV station, eNCA, asked Nigeria to keep its citizens peddling drugs, trafficking person and engaging in other vices away from her country.

She said, “Help us address the belief and reality that our people have that there are many persons from Nigeria who are dealing in drugs in our country, who are harming our young people by making drugs easily available to them.

“The belief that Nigerian nationals are involved in human trafficking and other abusive practices. This kind of assistance in ensuring that such people don’t come to our country would be of great assistance to our nation.”

In 2001, South Africa hosted the World Conference Against Racism, which identified xenophobia as an expression of racism. This recent attack, which lasted from Sunday to Wednesday, is a recurrence of the 2015 attacks that left seven people dead.

Many hope that, the country will remember this and the fact what the whole of Africa, particularly Nigeria which is not one of its neighbours, did for her to be free from Apartheid.

The respondent urged South Africa, “to come to terms with the fact that their people are being fed with lies and distortion and misrepresentations of the cause of their poverty and their alienation from their own economy rather than a foreigner. And this is very important.

“The South African government needs to really be hard on the group causes of xenophobia in their country because even if we can solve the Nigeria issue, so long as xenophobia is given some space to develop and grow, we are going to have another occurrence again.”

