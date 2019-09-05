  1. Home
  Xenophobic attacks: FG urged to sever diplomatic ties with South Africa
Protest along the Airport Road in Abuja yesterday, over the xenophobic attacks on Nigerians in South Africa
A group,  Democracy Network (DN,) has urged the federal government to evoke diplomatic actions against South Africa until satisfactory action is taken over the xenophobic attacks on Nigerians in the country.

The group’s Convener, Chief Uche Wogu, in a statement yesterday, expressed dismay over the degenerating situation in South Africa.

Wogu called on the federal government to immediately, without further delay, save the lives and property of Nigerians in South Africa.

He suggested that President Muhammadu Buhari should have appointed Vice President Yemi Osinbajo to lead a delegation to the South African President to underscore the seriousness of the xenophobic attacks on her citizens in addition to the Special Envoy he earlier dispatched.

He called for a temporary sanction on the South African businesses in Nigeria by shutting them down.

“If need be, commence the evacuation of Nigerians from the troubled regions in South Africa. Addressing Nigerians on what the government has done and is doing since the resumption of the attacks on Nigerians.

“Presenting to Nigerians, the government’s short, medium and long term plans to prevent similar attacks against Nigerians anywhere they reside in the world,” the statement read.

